France passes intelligence to terrorists in Africa — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Paris shares intelligence with terrorists in Africa, Anatoly Bashkin, African States (Sub-Saharan Africa) Department Director at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

The diplomat was asked whether the West provides intelligence to terrorists on the African continent.

"Of course, yes. France does. Both satellite and other types of intelligence for terrorist groups," he replied.

Bashkin explained that without logistical support, it would have been very difficult to organize a large-scale attack in Mali on April 25, as well as other smaller attacks on four settlements later.

"This is definitely being done and planned," he added.