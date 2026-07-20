US borrows from ISIS playbook with latest strikes on Iran, diplomat says

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. US strikes on Iran, including on civilian infrastructure, look tactically like something the Islamic State terrorist organization (also known as ISIS, outlawed in Russia) would do, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Strikes targeting watchtowers and electricity power plants in Chabahar resemble something the Islamic State group would do," the Iranian diplomat said at a news briefing.

Another round of escalation between the United States and Iran began on July 8 when, despite the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, the United States delivered a series of airstrikes on Iran allegedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. That same day, US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer effective. In response, Iran started attacking US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.