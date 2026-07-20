Ten people, including child, injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Ten people, among them a child, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow Region last night, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

"According to the latest reports, the drone attack on the Moscow region left ten people injured, including a child," he wrote on the Max social media platform.

According to the governor, seven people sought medical assistance in Domodedovo, but a 27-year-old man with shrapnel injuries to his shin refused hospitalization. The other six, including a Chinese national, were taken to Domodedovo Hospital.

Among those hospitalized was a 74-year-old man with multiple shrapnel injuries, who is being prepared for transfer to a Moscow medical center, as well as a 53-year-old man with an open thigh fracture, a 26-year-old man with a shin injury, and three other men with shrapnel injuries.

An 11-year-old girl was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction but did not require hospitalization, Vorobyov added. Two women, aged 66 and 38, were injured in Podolsk; one received outpatient treatment, while the other refused hospitalization.

"Response teams continue working at all affected sites. We will provide the necessary assistance to the injured," the governor said.