More than 80 people injured in Spain during celebration of World Cup victory

MADRID, July 20. /TASS/. More than 80 people were injured during the celebration in Spain of the victory in the Football World Cup, the EFE agency reported.

According to its information, at least 12 detentions are also reported, of which seven were in Madrid. In addition, two people died, including a 13-year-old teenager.

On July 19, the final match of the championship involving the teams of Argentina and Spain took place in East Rutherford, United States, New Jersey. The Spaniards won with a score of 1:0 in extra time.