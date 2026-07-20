Skopje joins anti-Russian Coalition of the Willing, ambassador tells TASS

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. North Macedonia has joined the anti-Russian Coalition of the Willing, although this move went a little under the radar, Russian Ambassador to Skopje Dmitry Zykov told TASS.

"On July 13, another meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Paris, during which North Macedonian authorities joined this openly anti-Russian project. Such a step generally fits into the course pursued by official Skopje in recent years, as the country is a NATO member and, according to numerous statements by local political elites, has brought its foreign policy fully in line with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy," the diplomat said.

Zykov noted that since the start of the special military operation, North Macedonian authorities have supported the Kiev regime not only through rhetoric but also by providing military and technical assistance. "According to officials, in terms of such assistance per capita, Skopje ranks among the leading countries in the North Atlantic Alliance," he said.

Zykov also said the country was increasing defense spending while participating in Europe's militarization in response to a fictitious "Russian threat." "Nevertheless, the fact that it joined the Coalition of the Willing cannot but cause disappointment, as North Macedonia had previously refrained from doing so. What happened on July 13 cannot be seen as a 'friendly' step in any way," the ambassador said.

Zykov noted that North Macedonia's participation in the Paris meeting received little attention from the local public. "From the small number of news reports that were 'drowned out' by other issues currently in the public discourse, ordinary people may have gained the impression that the visit by the North Macedonian representative was largely participation in celebrations marking Bastille Day. However, this view is misleading," he said.

Outcomes of coalition meeting

"Following the meeting in Paris, a statement was adopted on behalf of the coalition's participants expressing support for Ukraine 'for as long as necessary,' an 'immediate ceasefire,' negotiations with Russia from a position of strength with Europe's participation, the continued blocking of Russian assets, increased sanctions pressure, efforts to counter the so-called shadow fleet, 'politically and legally binding security guarantees' for Ukraine, and readiness to deploy 'multinational forces for Ukraine' to 'restore' the Ukrainian armed forces and support Kiev after a 'reliable ceasefire'," Zykov said. "Thus, on a pleasant summer day ahead of social events, North Macedonia assumed the above-mentioned serious commitments," he added.

The diplomat stressed that Russia had repeatedly stated that it considered the deployment of military contingents from the Coalition of the Willing countries to Ukraine unacceptable.

"The deployment of military contingents from the Coalition of the Willing countries to Ukraine will be regarded as foreign intervention, and these units will become legitimate military targets for the Russian Armed Forces," the ambassador concluded.