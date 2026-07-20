LUGANSK, July 20. /TASS/. Ukraine lost over 10,000 service members and foreign mercenaries in the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"As for the enemy’s losses, about 10,155 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries were killed or wounded, which is 215 more compared to the previous reporting period. Battlegroup East, operating in the Dnepropertovsk and Zaporozhye regions, inflicted the heaviest manpower losses on the enemy," he wrote on the VKontakte social network, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Marochko, Russian forces destroyed 4,600 drones, three tanks, eight unmanned boats, three multiple rocket launchers, 48 field artillery pieces, 38 electronic warfare systems and radars, and nearly 600 enemy combat vehicles of various types over the past week.