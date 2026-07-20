LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Support is growing in Germany for opening negotiations with Russia, The Times reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the newspaper, there has been a shift in sentiment in Germany regarding talks with Russia, and various uncoordinated efforts have been made to establish channels of communication with Moscow. The Times said Ronald Pofalla, former co-chair of the Petersburg Dialogue public forum and former head of the German Federal Chancellery, who maintains contacts with the Russian side, could act as an intermediary between Moscow and Berlin.

Earlier, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that the German authorities had been actively preparing for negotiations with Russia for several weeks.