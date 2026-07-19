Yamal becomes one of five youngest FIFA World Cup winners

NEW YORK, July 20. /TASS/. Spain forward Lamine Yamal has become one of the five youngest players ever to win the FIFA World Cup.

Yamal won the 2026 World Cup at the age of 19 years and six days. The only players to have won the title at a younger age are Brazilians Pele (17 years, 249 days) and Ronaldo (17 years, 298 days), as well as Italian Giuseppe Bergomi (18 years, 174 days).

Yamal came through the Barcelona academy and has played for the club's first team since April 2023. With Barcelona, he has won the Spanish league title three times (2023, 2025, 2026), the Spanish Super Cup twice (2025, 2026), and the Copa del Rey once (2025). With Spain, he also won the 2024 UEFA European Championship.