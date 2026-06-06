Trump may visit China to attend APEC summit in November — secretariat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may attend the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat Eduardo Pedrosa told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

When asked whether Trump was expected to participate, he replied: "Seems like it. You never know. It’s a very busy time. All leaders have very busy schedules, but I think that President Trump is consistently showing interest in APEC."

Pedrosa said the US leader visited the summit in South Korea last year and expressed why he liked APEC - because "it’s very business-oriented."

"We’ll see if he comes, but there has been very high-level representation of the United States at APEC," the official added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.