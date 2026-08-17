Siemens hands over heavy-duty gas turbine training unit to Hainan — daily

HAIKOU /China/, August 17. /TASS/. Germany’s Siemens Energy has handed over a heavy-duty gas turbine training unit to south China’s island province of Hainan, Hainan Ribao reported.

According to the Chinese daily, the equipment is the world’s unique technology. It has arrived in Yangpu, a deep-water port on the island’s western coast, and will be used at a global training hub for gas turbine technical experts.

According to the report, the cargo from Berlin was successfully unloaded last week. Siemens Energy’s training program for turbine engineers will be fully moved from the German capital to the assembly center in Hainan soon.

This will make the Yangpu Port Siemens Energy’s sole global training hub for high-end gas turbine technical experts. According to Lars Voelker, the general manager of Siemens Energy Hainan, the arrival of the gas turbine training unit is of “major strategic importance and will play a key role” in professional development of the technical staff, and help boost the company’s service potential in China and the Asia-Pacific.

A special mechanism for on-site coordination was set up for turbine unloading works, the newspaper wrote. Initially, the training unit will be accommodated at a warehouse before it will be moved to an industrial site once its assembly center is operational. The Yangpu Port administration ensured secure and fast customs clearance for this expensive large equipment, which helped significantly speed up the arrangements for launching it.

Siemens Energy is expected to build a plant in China’s southernmost province in 2027, and the first gas turbine will be off its line in 2028. According to local officials, the advantages of the Hainan FTP (Free Trade Port), including zero-tariff duties and tax benefits, allow for prompt implementation of this project at significantly lower costs.