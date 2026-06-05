Trump says US will soon end conflict with Iran, either on paper or 'the very tough way'

WASHINGTON, June 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said his country plans to end its military operation against Iran either through a bilateral agreement "or the very tough way."

"We're at a point we're going to come out of Iran very quickly, and it's going to be very strong, one way the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump told farmers in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

"We've largely finished that. One way or the other, it is finished. You’ll see it either finished with a piece of paper or finished a more difficult way, although you could say a much easier way," the US president added.