Russia has no objection to Ukraine’s European integration, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia has no objection to Ukraine’s European integration, but it opposes the transformation of the European Union into a military bloc, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"We are aware of the proposals made by German Chancellor [Friedrich Merz] that Ukraine should become an associate member and so on. This does not concern us at all. We have no objection - go ahead," Putin said.

"However, we are against the European Union turning into a military bloc," he emphasized, adding that this is a cause for concern. "But we are not opposed to any form of economic integration -go ahead," the president said.