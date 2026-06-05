Artificial intelligence to affect 40% of global employment — Russian Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will affect 40% of global employment in the future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Artificial intelligence will affect about 40% of global employment, and up to 60% in developed economies," Golikova said at the SPIEF session dedicated to the labor market.

The effect will depend on adaptation institutions, she noted. According to the deputy prime minister, artificial intelligence does not always lead to a reduction in employment.

Golikova added that more than 90% of employers in spheres of education, healthcare, finance, transport, telecommunications, transportation and storage noted that artificial intelligence is a key trend.