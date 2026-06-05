Five Azerbaijani nationals killed as two vessels come under drone attack in Azov Sea — MFA

BAKU, June 5. /TASS/. Five Azerbaijani nationals were killed as two vessels with 25 people on board came under a drone attack in the Sea of Azov last night, according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

"Last night, drone attacks were launched on two foreign cargo vessels with 25 Azerbaijani nationals on board. Corresponding information came from Russia that five our citizens were killed and three others were injured as a result of the attack. Those injured have been taken to hospital in Yeisk," Azerbaijan’s MFA said, adding that the affected vessels are not owned by Azerbaijan.

Commander of the Ukrainian army’s unmanned systems forces Robert Brovdi, known by his call sign Madyar, confirmed on his Telegram channel that his forces had been delivering strikes on freight vessels at ports in the northern Sea of Azov.

Commenting on the latest attack, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said Moscow is well aware of Kiev’s tactics of targeting peaceful vessels.

Earlier, charges in the case of Kiev’s Starobelsk college attack were brought against Brovdi and Oleg Ivashchenko, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence.