ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wished Mirra Andreeva luck in this weekend’s French Open final.

"I would like to wish Mirra every success and to win the match. For athletes, success depends on a combination of factors, and don't forget about luck," Zakharova told journalists at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On Thursday night, Andreeva stormed into the final of the 2026 French Open defeating Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk in straight sets.

The Russian tennis star will play in the final against World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska from Poland.

Andreeva, 19, is currently 8th in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) Rankings. A five-time WTA champion, Andreeva’s previous best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals.

In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2026 French Open takes place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 24 and June 7. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff from the United States are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

2026 SPIEF

The 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.