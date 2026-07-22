Military repels Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, downs two drones

SEVASTOPOL, July 22. /TASS/. Air defenses and mobile fire teams are repelling a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol and have downed two drones, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Max.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

"The military is repelling a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol, with air defenses and mobile fire teams in action. Two drones have been shot down over the Balaklavsky and Leninsky districts. According to preliminary information, no one has been injured," he said.

The governor earlier announced an air raid alert in the city.