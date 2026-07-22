ISU clears another 13 Russian figure skaters to compete as neutrals internationally

GENEVA, July 22. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) has granted neutral status to another 13 Russian figure skaters, according to the organization’s website.

Sofia Dzepka, Arseny Fedotov, Maria Fefelova, Egor Karnauhov, Elena Kostyleva, Lev Lazarev, Polina Sazhina, Polina Shesheleva, Ivan Telnov, Artyom Valov, Darya Drozhzhina, Alexey Belkin and Victoria Streltsova are now allowed to participate in international tournaments.

Russia now has 21 skaters cleared for international competitions as neutrals. Earlier, the status was granted to figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan, Alisa Dvoeglazova, Anna Frolova, Alina Gorbacheva, Margarita Bazylyuk, and Grigory Fedorov, as well as pair skaters Victoria Dvinina and Artyom Petrov.

Earlier, TASS reported that the ISU had allowed Russian athletes to participate in international competitions during the 2026-27 season under a neutral status.