MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. By removing Mikhail Fedorov as Ukraine’s defense minister, Vladimir Zelensky has effectively launched Fedorov’s presidential campaign with his own hands, Maryana Bezuglaya, a member of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, said.

"Paradoxically, amid this mix of partnership and confrontation, [Zelensky] has already launched Mikhail [Fedorov’s] own presidential campaign, which could prove highly successful," she wrote on her Telegram channel, commenting on Fedorov’s dismissal and the protests that followed.

Bezuglaya recalled that Zelensky and Fedorov had worked together for years. "Just imagine: if Mikhail managed the social media campaign during the presidential race, what does he know? He is effectively one of the people who designed Zelensky," she wrote, adding that such a political rival would be highly dangerous because he knows every aspect of Zelensky’s character.

The Times previously mentioned Fedorov’s possible presidential ambitions, citing sources. Meanwhile, the latest survey by the Rating sociological group showed that Fedorov has overtaken Zelensky in public trust among Ukrainians. Former Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny ranked first with 70%, followed by Fedorov with 65%. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Kirill Budanov, whom Russia has designated a terrorist and extremist, came third, while Zelensky ranked fourth. Trust in Fedorov rose from 35% to 65% in just a week. Budanov and Zaluzhny have also been named as Zelensky’s main potential rivals in a future presidential election.

Ukrainian media outlets have suggested that Fedorov may be backed by European circles seeking to weaken Zelensky’s hold on power.

Fedorov was removed as Ukrainian defense minister on July 14, partly because of a conflict with Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky. Protests against his dismissal began in Ukrainian cities on July 16. Demonstrators gradually expanded their demands, calling not only for Fedorov’s reinstatement but also for Syrsky’s removal.

On July 21, Zelensky announced Syrsky’s dismissal and appointed Mikhail Drapaty as the new commander-in-chief. Ukrainian media outlets describe Drapaty as loyal to Fedorov. The Ukrainian news outlet Strana reported that Zelensky had been forced to make the decision.