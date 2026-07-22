FACTBOX: What is known about flight altitude restrictions in Moscow air hub area

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Flights in the Moscow air hub area until 2:59 a.m. Moscow time on August 12 may only be conducted at altitudes up to 4,900 meters, while transit flights are prohibited, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced.

TASS has compiled the key details of the decision.

Regulator’s statement

- Rosaviatsiya has issued a notice (NOTAM) for air transport operators regarding flights in the Moscow air hub area.

- Until 2:59 a.m. Moscow time on August 12, flights within its boundaries may only be conducted at altitudes below flight level 160 (approximately 4,900 meters).

- Transit flights through the Moscow aviation hub are prohibited.

Reasons

- As the regulator clarified, the measures have been taken to ensure flight safety.

Other restrictions

- The temporary regime established on June 20th, which restricts flights of light and ultralight aircraft, as well as civilian unmanned aerial vehicles, at altitudes up to 5,200 meters in several regions of central Russia, remains in effect.

Impact of the decision

- The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) does not expect the changes to flights in the Moscow aviation hub area to have a significant impact on Russian passengers.

- As Artur Muradyan, Vice President of ATOR, explained in the association's statement, the changes only apply to aircraft that previously flew through Moscow airspace without landing.

- He clarified that the restrictions will primarily affect Russian carriers operating flights from the northwest to the south of the country, as well as some Asian airlines that fly to Europe through Russian airspace.