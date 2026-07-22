Russia, China call on US, Iran to end fighting as soon as possible — MFA

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Miao Deyu have held political consultations on the Middle East and Africa issues, with the countries supporting an end to hostilities between the US and Iran as soon as possible and conflict settlement based on the Islamabad memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The focus was on the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The sides emphasized the need to cease hostilities between the US and Iran as soon as possible and return to a political and diplomatic process based on the Islamabad memorandum to reach a long-term comprehensive agreement. The parties supported the efforts of Pakistani and Arab mediators," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the sides noted that countries not involved in the fighting must promote peace, not strife. "In that context, the Russian side presented its proposals under the updated Concept for Ensuring Collective Security in the Persian Gulf Zone," the report reads.

The diplomats agreed that negative events in the Middle East should not overshadow the region’s priority task of resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict. "The sides emphasized the need to secure a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to normalize the situation on the West Bank of the Jordan River. The parties reaffirmed their unified position in favor of a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the well-established international legal framework, which provides for the creation of an independent, territorially integral and viable State of Palestine," the ministry noted.

The parties also reviewed the situation in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.

Support for African countries

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that Georgy Borisenko and Miao Deyu shared their experiences in holding the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum and China-Africa Cooperation Forum. The sides noted the mutual commitment of Russia and China to help Africa become a distinctive and influential center of global development, while also supporting African nations in strengthening their sovereignty.

The parties also focused on prevention and settlement of conflicts in Africa, as well as on coordinating Russian and Chinese support of African countries in tackling security challenges based on the principle ‘African solutions to African issues,’ the ministry reported.

"The consultations confirmed that Russian and Chinese approaches to crises in the Middle East and Africa are close or identical, forming the foundation for increasing foreign policy coordination of Moscow and Beijing in order to promote effective settlement of regional conflicts based on international law and a balance of interests of all those involved," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.