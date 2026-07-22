Death toll in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Krasnodar Region rises to two

KRASNODAR, July 22. /TASS/. One of the ten people injured in a Ukrainian drone strike on a warehouse in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar has died in the hospital, bringing the death toll from a large-scale attack on the Krasnodar Region to two, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"Unfortunately, a young woman who was injured in the warehouse attack in Krasnodar has died in the hospital. Another three people remain hospitalized, while six received outpatient care," he said.

Earlier, Kondratyev reported that an employee of an industrial enterprise had been killed in a drone strike in the city of Armavir.