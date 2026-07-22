Russian forces pound Ukrainian ports, vessels, logistics centers used for military goals

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes throughout the day on July 22, hitting Ukraine’s ports and logistics centers used by the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has gathered key facts about the strikes.

Defense Ministry’s statements

- During the day on July 22, the Russian Armed Forces continued delivering strikes on Ukraine’s ports and sea vessels, and also logistics centers involved in the interests of the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

Results of strikes

- As reported by the ministry, Odessa port infrastructure facilities used to unload and store military cargo were hit.

- Russian ground-based and air-launched precision-guided weapons and attack UAVs hit a dry cargo ship at the Chernomorsk port as it was unloading supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces, logistics hub infrastructure used to store military cargo and tanks containing fuel and lubricants.

- Russian forces also hit a dry cargo ship and a bulk carrier carrying supplies for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa.

- Besides, Russian strike drones hit three warehouses with unmanned aerial vehicles intended for the Ukrainian army in Odessa and the settlement of Molodezhnoye 10 km southwest of Odessa.