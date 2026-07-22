MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky was forced to dismiss Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky due to pressure from Europe, as he otherwise would not have removed him, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reports.

According to Strana, Zelensky had no plans to replace the military chief despite nationwide protests. However, he made the decision after facing increasing, though unspoken, pressure from the Europeans that finance the Ukrainian armed forces. The outlet points out that Europe is concerned about problems affecting the army, which is why Zelensky should "listen to progressive forces."

Late on Tuesday, Zelensky announced the appointment of Mikhail Drapaty as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, replacing Syrsky, whose dismissal had been demanded by Ukrainian politicians and protesters for a week. The relevant decree has not been published yet, but Syrsky has confirmed his departure from the post. Drapaty previously served as chief of the Joint Forces Command of the Ukrainian armed forces.