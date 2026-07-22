Seventeen injured: consequences of Kiev’s drone attack on apartment building in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, July 22. /TASS/. During an overnight drone attack, Ukraine hit a multi-story apartment building in Crimea wounding 17 people, according to Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of the republic.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the attack

- Ukraine attacked Yalta at night, according to Kryuchkov.

- He said one of the drones hit a multi-story residential building.

- Apart from attacking the building, Ukraine also sent drones at energy sites, which were far from the apartment block because it only aimed at civilian targets, he said.

- The attack triggered a huge fire that destroyed seven apartments, according to the Telegram channel of assistant to the head of Crimea Olga Kurlayeva.

- She said the fire was extinguished after four hours.

- The facade partially collapsed.

- Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuated 350 people.

Casualties

- According to the latest data, 17 people were injured.

- According to Kryuchkov, six people were hospitalized with three of them in serious condition.

- Kurlayeva said that all victims are receiving medical and psychological assistance.

- Seven of them are being treated at the Yalta Multidisciplinary Medical Center of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency, according to the institution's channel on the Max messenger.

- These are adults with injuries and poisoning from combustion products.

Reaction

- Ukraine deliberately attacked the apartment building, as there are no military or energy facilities nearby, Kryuchkov said.

- According to him, the aim of the attack is to intimidate the residents of the peninsula.

- All victims will receive support and assistance, as the situation is being monitored by the head of Crimea, Kurlayeva said.

- Emergency rescue operations are over, First Deputy Head of the Yalta Administration Sergey Olefirenko said on Telegram.

- A technical inspection of the structures is currently underway.

- The next step will be a construction survey, which will be instrumental for the decision on the restoration of the building.