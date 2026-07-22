Romania faces fuel crisis due to Ukrainian attacks on CPC tankers in Black Sea — expert

BUCHAREST, July 22. /TASS/. Romania risks facing a severe crisis in its fuel market after Kazakhstan suspended oil supplies due to drone attacks on tankers in the Black Sea, Romanian economist Adrian Negrescu warned.

"Romania risks facing a serious crisis in the fuel market after Kazakhstan, which accounts for 63% of imports, cut off oil supplies," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in Russia). "The Romanian fuel market is entering a period of unprecedented crisis after crude oil supplies via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system to the Novorossiysk terminal were cut off yesterday."

According to Bloomberg, Kazakhstan suspended oil pumping to the CPC marine terminal in the Russian port of Novorossiysk following a series of attacks on tankers in the Black Sea.

As of 2025, Romania covered approximately 77% of its oil needs through imports, with the remainder coming from domestic production, the expert noted. Of these imports, about 63% comes from Kazakhstan, which is the primary oil supplier to the Romanian market. Approximately half of all crude oil processed at Romanian refineries is of Kazakh origin. The remaining needs are met chiefly by Azerbaijan, Norway, Libya, and other smaller suppliers.

In recent days, a series of drone attacks on tankers has occurred near the CPC marine terminal. On July 19, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry stated that the strikes on tankers carrying CPC oil constituted "an unacceptable infringement on the economic interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan." The ministry did not rule out that Astana would demand compensation for damages. Kazakhstan exports approximately 80% of its oil production via the CPC.

"There is no doubt that the Kiev Nazi regime is behind this attack," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. "This is already the fifth act of aggression against the company's civilian facility, which is protected under international law. Ukrainian Armed Forces militants continue their attempts to inflict irreparable damage on the CPC, which unites the largest enterprises in the fuel and energy complexes of Russia, Kazakhstan, the United States, and several Western European countries."