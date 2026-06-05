IN BRIEF: Attack on Russian regions, damaged homes in Sevastopol, strikes on cargo ships

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and shot down 123 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Azov and Black Seas during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In Sevastopol, three residential buildings were damaged; there are no casualties, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported on "Max."

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced the death of five of its citizens who were on board two vessels targeted by UAVs in the Sea of Azov.

TASS has compiled the key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 4 to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 5, duty air defense assets intercepted and destroyed 123 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the Defense Ministry reported.

- UAVs were destroyed over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Tula regions, the Moscow region, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Azov and Black Seas waters.

- Air defense forces repelled three UAF attacks on Sevastopol overnight and Friday morning, downing 11 UAVs, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported on his Telegram channel.

- Air defense forces destroyed six Ukrainian drones overnight over the Kaluga region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on his "Max" channel.

- Air defense forces destroyed 14 Ukrainian drones overnight over the Tula region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev reported on his "Max" channel.

Consequences

- In two apartment buildings in the Leninsky district of Sevastopol, several windows in the stairwells cracked and one apartment window was damaged, Razvozhaev reported.

- In a private house in the Nakhimovsky district of Sevastopol, shrapnel from a downed UAV hit the roof. No one was injured.

- In one district in southern Voronezh region, glazing and a technical room of an industrial enterprise were damaged, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his "Max" channel.

- According to the governor, production has been suspended pending inspection of the site.

- A civilian was injured as a result of a UAF UAV attack in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

- The injured person was admitted to hospital.

- Two foreign cargo vessels with 25 Azerbaijani citizens were attacked by UAVs in the Sea of Azov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

- As a result, five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and three others were injured.

- The injured were taken to Yeysk city hospital, the ministry reported.

- It is noted that the attacked vessels did not belong to Azerbaijan.

Transport movement

- Eight "Tavria" trains are delayed en route from Crimea after the drone threat was lifted, with delays ranging from 2.5 to 11 hours, the carrier "Grand Service Express" reported on its Telegram channel.

- As of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time, the following trains departing from Crimea remain delayed as of June 3: train No. 078 Simferopol - St. Petersburg (5 hours), train No. 174 Yevpatoriya - Moscow (6 hours), train No. 092 Sevastopol - Moscow (11 hours). As of June 4 departure: train No. 098 Simferopol - Moscow (1.5 hours), train No. 076 Simferopol - Omsk (4.5 hours), train No. 028 Simferopol - Moscow (2.5 hours), train No. 092 Sevastopol - Moscow (6.5 hours).