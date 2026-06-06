NATO discusses €70 bln financial aid package for Ukraine — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 6. /TASS/. NATO countries are discussing initiative to provide Ukraine with €70 bln in military financial assistance, which could be announced during alliance leaders’ summit in Ankara in July, Politico reported, citing sources.

Of total amount, only €40 bln would constitute new funding commitments. Remaining €30 bln are part of European Union’s €90 billion aid package.

Initiative was proposed by German government in May. It includes creation of new mechanisms aimed at increasing transparency regarding contributions made by each country. According to publication, some European countries had previously complained that they were bearing disproportionate burden of support for Kiev.

According to Politico, support for Ukraine could become one of key topics of NATO leaders’ summit scheduled for July 7-8.