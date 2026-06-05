Russia assured that shelling near Bushehr NPP was accidental — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The United States and Israel have assured Russia that the shelling near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was merely accidental and that it will not happen again, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I'd like to draw your attention to the fact that we are in contact with both the Americans and the Israelis on this matter. They assure us that the munitions that fell near the power plant, that was an accident. They assure us that the shelling was accidental and that it will not recur," he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I have no grounds to think that we are being misled," he said, adding that he has spoken with the Israeli side about this on multiple occasions. "And we see that they are concerned and are ready to ensure the Bushehr nuclear power plant’s security," he noted.