Russia increases energy supplies to Indian market — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian is increasing energy supplies to the Indian market and Asia on the whole, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I think our companies and our Indian partners made it properly some time ago when they opted for such close interaction. Certainly, we endeavor in current conditions to offer a helping hand and lend the shoulder. And we are increasing deliveries to the Indian market and Asia at large," Putin said.

"Certainly, we exchange and will continue exchanging technology solutions," the Russian leader added.