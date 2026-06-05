Russian presidential envoy says multifaceted Russia-US dialogue continues

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The dialogue with the United States continues, with several conversations having taken place involving US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and American entrepreneur Jared Kushner, Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said in an interview on the Vesti TV news program.

"The dialogue remains active and multifaceted," Dmitriev stated. "It’s not limited to just conversations with Kushner and Witkoff. I’ve had multiple discussions with them this week, and we’re in regular contact. Additionally, Yury Ushakov, the Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs, meets with us frequently. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also maintaining ongoing communication with his American counterparts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As you know, President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump also often speak by phone. The dialogue is very much ongoing. Moreover, it’s noteworthy that President Trump’s cultural envoy recently arrived, and yesterday he expressed very positive views about Russian culture. In fact, he has begun to be criticized for being too complimentary toward Russia’s cultural heritage," Dmitriev said.

The US representatives attending the SPIEF were able to see how well Moscow and St. Petersburg look, and businesspeople from both countries are even prepared to host sporting events.

"We discussed with the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry the first Russia-US hockey match, which will take place on July 1st. We also see representatives like Candace Owens, who is the voice of many Americans, here and demonstrating how well both Moscow and St. Petersburg look. We met with her today and discussed how modern and good Russia looks, something the West is trying to hide. Therefore, we continue our dialogue on a wide range of topics," Dmitriev added.