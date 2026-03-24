Iran continues to face internet blackout for 24th day in row — NetBlocks

LONDON, March 24. /TASS/. Internet access in Iran has been practically nonexistent for over 570 hours, the NetBlocks Internet watchdog reported.

"Iran's internet blackout has entered its 25th day after 576 hours," the statement posted on the service’s X page said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.