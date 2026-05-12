New government led by Magyar formed in Hungary — presidential decree

BUDAPEST, May 12. /TASS/. A new government led by Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, which won the parliamentary elections on April 12, has been officially formed.

According to a statement from the press office of President Tamas Sulyok, he signed a decree appointing 16 ministers nominated by the prime minister and approved by parliament, in accordance with the constitution.

A formal ceremony presenting credentials to the new cabinet members was held at the president’s official residence, Sandor Palace, and broadcast on national television. The ministers will now take the oath of office before parliament, after which the government will officially begin its work. Its first working session is scheduled for May 13.

The previous government, led by Viktor Orban, has stepped down. After 16 years in power, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance has moved into opposition.

Magyar's government

Hungary’s new government will consist of 15 ministries - five more than under the previous administration - as well as the Prime Minister’s Office, headed by Balint Ruff, who has been granted ministerial rank.

The Foreign Ministry will be headed by Anita Orban, who previously served as ambassador-at-large at the ministry more than a decade ago and later held senior positions at international companies in London.

The new minister of economy and energy, Istvan Kapitany, previously served as a global executive vice president at Shell and also worked in London.

The post of defense minister has gone to Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, who was dismissed two years ago from his position as chief of the General Staff of the Hungarian Armed Forces.

Magyar's cabinet is composed of both political appointees and experienced professionals, including the new minister of transport and investment, David Vitezy, who previously oversaw Budapest’s public transportation system. The appointment of Vilmos Katai-Nemeth, a visually impaired man and black belt in aikido, as minister of social and family affairs also drew public attention. The new government includes four women, who have been appointed to the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Education, and Rural Development. The previous cabinet did not include any women.

In addition, Magyar announced the appointment of three government spokespersons, all of whom are women and previously worked for various Hungarian television channels.

During the election campaign and after his victory, Peter Magyar stated that his government would focus on combating corruption and restoring the rule of law. He said it would return to full cooperation with partners in the European Union and NATO, while not sending weapons or troops to Ukraine and not supporting its rapid accession to the EU. The new Hungarian government also intends to approach relations with Russia on the basis of pragmatism and national interests.