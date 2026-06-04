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SPIEF-2026

Putin to speak at SPIEF plenary session

The Russian president will primarily focus on economic issues both at home and abroad

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will speak at the pivotal event of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the plenary session, today.

A major speech by the head of the Russian state is expected at the beginning. Putin will primarily focus on economic issues both at home and abroad, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier. But since "there is no purified economy," Putin will pay attention to political issues.

Representatives of foreign countries participating in the plenary session will also speak: Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan, China's Deputy Chairman Han Zheng and Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. When they are finished with the speeches, they, together with the Russian leader, will answer questions on the main topics of the day.

The SPIEF plenary session with the participation of the president always "attracts a lot of attention from both political circles and the media," Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier.

This event is also traditionally famous for the moderator's figure: usually these are famous political scientists, Russian or foreign journalists. It is still unknown who will moderate the session this year.

Foreign guests

After the SPIEF plenary session, the presidential schedule includes a meeting with Han Zheng to discuss the May visit of the Russian leader to Beijing, as well as prospects for further development of relations between Russia and China.

An active international program preceded the SPIEF plenary session. The day before, Putin met with Mirziyoyev at the Konstantinovsky Palace. The presidents took part in the ceremony of the start of construction of the first power unit of an integrated nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan via video link.

On Wednesday, the Russian leader held talks in the Kremlin with Samia Suluhu Hassan, who arrived in Russia on a state visit. After visiting Moscow, she also headed to the northern capital to take part in the forum. Saying goodbye to her on the porch of the Grand Kremlin Palace, Putin promised to meet at the SPIEF: "See you."

Also on the sidelines of the SPIEF, the president held a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, which has been organized by TASS for many years.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from 3 to 6 June. The main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future.” The forum's program is devoted to the formation of a new model of global development in the context of the transformation of the global economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Forum of Creative Industries, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future", the forum "Drug Safety." As part of the cultural program, the St. Petersburg Seasons Festival is taking place, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. The general information partner is TASS.

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