US envoy Witkoff meets Mossad chief in Paris — portal

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has held an informal meeting with chief of Israel’s intelligence service Mossad David Barnea and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Paris, the Axios portal said, citing sources.

According to the sources, the meeting focused on the US-Iranian nuclear talks. Barnea and Dermer tried to influence the US position ahead of the second round of talks with Iran due to be held in Rome on April 19, the sources said.

They also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed concern that the talks could yield an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program like the 2015 deal Trump withdrew from during his first presidential term.

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal.

In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would reduce its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal took place in Vienna from 2021 to 2022 but yielded no results. Joe Biden, who was US President between Trump’s two terms, repeatedly declared his country’s readiness to get back to the deal, but once in the White House again in 2025, Trump signed an executive order to resume a policy of maximum pressure on Iran and warned about the potential use of military force should Tehran reject a new deal with Washington.

Nevertheless, discussions between representatives from Tehran and Washington aimed at resolving issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program were held in Oman on April 12. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was constructive and took place in a calm atmosphere, with both parties agreeing to continue consultations. The second round is scheduled for April 19 in Rome.