France getting set to give Rafale, Mirage 2000-5 jets to Ukraine — ambassador

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. France’s Rafale fighter jets will soon be added to the Ukrainian Air Force fleet, French Ambassador to Sweden Thierry Carlier wrote on X.

The diplomat’s statement was prompted by the Swedish government’s promise to transfer JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Carlier suggested that Rafale fighters will soon join Mirage 2000-5 and Gripen jets in Ukrainian service.

Vladimir Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a framework deal last November that allows Kiev to purchase up to 100 Rafale fighter jets from Paris through 2035. The same agreement envisaged the potential supply of SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems, air defense radars, air-to-air missiles, and aerial bombs to Ukraine.

According to industry experts, these aircraft could be the most modern F4 modification. As a result, according to the Army Recognition portal, by the 2030s, the Ukrainian Air Force will be operating a fighter inventory composed of F-16AM/BM MLU, Mirage 2000-5F, Gripen C/D, Gripen E/F, and Rafale F4 jets.

Gripen to Ukraine

At the end of May, during Zelensky’s visit to the Swedish Air Force base in Uppsala, the Swedish government promised to deliver 16 Gripen fighters of the older JAS 39C/D standard to Kiev and an additional 20 aircraft of the latest JAS 39E modification. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said regarding the latest model Gripen E jets that "the aim is to quickly conclude a final agreement with deliveries as of 2030." He did not specify when the contract for them would be signed, saying only that the preliminary price for these aircraft is 27 billion Swedish kronor ($2.9 billion). The final terms of the deal have not yet been finalized.

As for the older 16 Gripen-C/D aircraft, they will likely be retired from service with the Swedish Air Force. They will be handed over to Kiev in early 2027, and Stockholm will promptly order new aircraft to replace them. Kristersson emphasized that given the current security situation, it is extremely important that Sweden replaces the aircraft it is donating as soon as possible.

It was also noted that Sweden will provide training for the flight crews and engineering and technical personnel who will service the Gripens. Ukraine intends to finance the deal with a loan to be provided by the EU.