Bank of Russia takes measures to suppress inflation growth — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Inflation growth is the main problem of the Russian economy, but the Central Bank is taking all relevant measures, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with heads of leading global news agencies hosted by TASS.

"Yes, we have issues related to the macroeconomic condition of the economy on the whole. This is inflation growth in the first instance," Putin said.

"This is exactly why the Central Bank, the financial authorities at large, have made a number of decisions, tough decisions to suppress inflation growth, to have macroeconomic indicators recovered," the Russian leader noted.