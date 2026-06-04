Russia ready to increase low-carbon energy supplies to Thailand — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase supplies of low-carbon energy resources to Thailand at competitive prices, as well as oil and gas equipment and technologies, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Considering the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and Thailand’s ongoing energy transition plans, we are prepared to increase supplies of low-carbon energy resources at competitive prices, as well as supplies of oil and gas equipment and technologies," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.