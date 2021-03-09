Russia’s latest Lebedev modular pistol passes state trials

"In February 2021, the Lebedev modular pistol successfully completed state trials. The pistol was being created under a technical assignment from the National Guard as part of the ‘Rys’ experimental design work, ‘Developing an Advanced Pistol Chambered for the 9x19 mm Cartridge with Expanded Tactical Capabilities,’’ the press office specified.

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The Lebedev modular pistol being developed by the Kalashnikov Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has successfully passed state trials, the Kalashnikov press office announced on Tuesday.

"The work on the Lebedev modular pistol began in 2017 under a tactical-technical assignment from the National Guard. This work was accomplished in full and the trials were completed with a positive result," the press office quoted Deputy Director of the Federal National Guard Troops Service, Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard Troops Alexei Bezzubikov as saying.

Russia’s state commission approved the results of the pistol’s state trials and recommended that the handgun be accepted for service in the National Guard, the press office added.

Other law-enforcement, security and defense agencies are also expected to show interest in the new pistol.

"Although the pistol was developed under a tactical and technical assignment from the National Guard and is primarily geared to its requirements, we hope that potentially this pistol may be of interest for other agencies," the press office quoted Kalashnikov Group CEO Dmitry Tarasov as saying.

Lebedev modular pistol

The Lebedev modular pistol has been developed in its standard configuration and in a version for special tasks outfitted with a suppressor, an additional barrel with a seat for a suppressor and elements for placing the handgun on a serviceman’s combat outfit.

The pistol features big upgrade potential: in particular, it allows using various attachments, larger-capacity magazines and a trigger mechanism with an automatic fire mode, the Kalashnikov Group said.

Earlier, the Lebedev compact pistol designed for the Interior Ministry successfully completed state trials.