Russian defense firm to develop new 9x19mm pistol round with stronger lethal power

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has started to develop a new 9x19mm pistol round for special operations forces that will surpass existing rivals by its lethal power, the Rostec press office reported on Monday.

"The cartridge with a high lethal power bullet will allow using the capabilities of pistols and submachine guns more effectively. The new round is being developed for Russian defense, security and law-enforcement agencies," Rostec said.

The new munition is set to outperform considerably by its lethal effect the 9x19mm 7N21 pistol cartridge with a steel core bullet, which is the most powerful round in this caliber today, it said.

"Thanks to this, the munition will allow striking targets reliably. Also, the performance specifications envisage achieving the bullet’s initial velocity of 480m/s with a bullet weight of 7g. The fire dispersion will constitute no more than 2.5 cm at a distance of 25 meters," Rostec explained.

The new cartridge will be primarily useful for special operations forces of Russia’s defense, security and law-enforcement agencies, Rostec Armament Cluster Industrial Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev was quoted by the press office as saying.

"The use of the new cartridge will considerably expand the capabilities of special operations forces, including in counter-terror operations. The trials of the new munition are scheduled for 2021," Ozdoyev specified.

TsNIITochMash earlier developed a series of cartridges with a high lethal effect. They include a 9x18mm SP7 cartridge with a plastic core bullet and a 9x21mm SP12 round with a high lethal power bullet adopted for service in Russia’s defense, security and law-enforcement agencies.