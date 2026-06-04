Space trips for tourists will cost approximately 2 billion rubles — Roscosmos CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The cost of a space tourist trip will be approximately 2 billion rubles, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov said in an interview with VK Video on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"It's still an expensive project. The costs include the rocket divided by the number of participants. There must be two professionals, because they can guide it, so it's about two billion rubles," Bakanov noted.

He pointed out that space tourism also includes trips to industrial facilities. "Seeing an engine firing live, even from a distance, is a colossal experience," Bakanov emphasized.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer and TASS is its official general information partner.