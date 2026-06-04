UAE, Iran must inevitably return to dialogue — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Iran and the United Arab Emirates will have to return to dialogue at some point, while other Arab nations have already expressed that they are ready for negotiations with Tehran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

He recalled that at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in mid-May, there was a "fairly serious altercation" between Iran and the UAE, but despite this, both the chairing country, India, and other BRICS countries participating in the meeting tried to find ways to initiate dialogue between the Emirates and Iran.

"It must take place at some point," the top Russian diplomat noted. "We see readiness for such dialogue from a number of other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia. And, of course, those who created this mess, who started this adventure, they really do not want the rapprochement of the Arabs with Iran - not even rapprochement, but simply the normalization of relations."