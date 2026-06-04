Russian marketplaces shape single market for EAEU, CIS vendors — Ozon

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian marketplaces are becoming an integrated platform for vendors from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and CIS countries, helping them enter new markets and expand their customer base, Natalya Boer, the CEO of Ozon CIS, said during a session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In this way, Ozon — our platform, our counterparts' platforms, are becoming a kind of a single market point that enables sellers from the EAEU and the CIS to promote their products in new markets, while allowing buyers to access a wider range of goods, including those from abroad. That is precisely the main advantage and value of this single Eurasian market," she said.

According to Boer, Ozon operates not only in Russia but also in eight neighboring countries: in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, where the company launched its operations a few months ago.

The marketplace’s infrastructure in the countries where it operates includes 140,000 square meters of warehouse spaces and more than 2,700 branded pickup locations. By the end of 2025, the turnover of sellers from neighboring countries had increased by 1.5 times.

"For Russian entrepreneurs, expanding our reach also means seamless addition of the audience and, as we discussed today, lowering barriers. In other words, a seller from Russia does not need to set up logistics and financial chains on his own and adapt the business to each new market. He does this through Ozon's infrastructure," the senior executive said.

"In 2025, Russian entrepreneurs' turnover to the countries where we operate grew by more than 80%, and the number of orders increased 2.5-fold," Boer noted.