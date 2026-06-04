Aggression against Iran stems from US desire to control energy markets — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The US’ desire to control oil and energy markets lies at the heart of the aggression against Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

"At some point, the Americans proposed that they control the Strait of Hormuz on a 50-50 basis with Iran. It’s all about oil again, it’s all about the world’s energy markets again, but this causes inconvenience and results in significant losses, including for Arab countries. We are well aware of this," the top diplomat noted.