SpaceX again postpones its Starship test launch

NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. US company SpaceX has once again postponed the 13th test launch of its Starship spacecraft.

"Now targeting Friday, July 24 for Starship’s thirteenth flight test, due to weather," the company said in a statement, posted on the X social network.

The launch was initially slated for July 16, but was aborted at the last moment. US entrepreneur Elon Musk attributed the cancellation to an engine failure. In his words, some of the engines did not start, triggering an automatic launch abort. The launch was postponed until July 23.

The previous test launch took place in May, when SpaceX launched Starship S39, the premier prototype of the company’s third-generation (V3) spacecraft. However, it exploded after splashdown. SpaceX experts said its specialists had updated its software, fixing problems identified during the 12th launch.

According to the developer’s plans, the Starship space system will be versatile and capable of being used in various versions for manned flights to low-Earth orbit, satellite launches, and missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as to more distant celestial bodies. The reusable Super Heavy booster and Starship are designed to land vertically.