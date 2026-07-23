Ukrainian attack wounds four in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones have injured four civilians in the Belgorod region, the emergency headquarters said on Max messenger.

"In the Belgorod district, in the settlement of Politotdelsky, an FPV drone hit a truck. A man in serious condition with multiple shrapnel wounds is being transported to hospital. In Belgorod, a UAV hit the territory of a commercial facility. A man received medical assistance on the spot, the victim refused proposed transportation to a hospital," it said.

It also said that two more people - a man and a woman - with acupressure injuries sustained during a drone attack on a commercial facility in Belgorod were hospitalized.