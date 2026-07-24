IRGC Navy’s HQ in northern Iran comes under US attack — authorities

TEHRAN, July 24. /TASS/. On Thursday night, the United States attacked the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in northern Iran’s Gilan Province, the provincial government reported.

"The headquarters of the IRGC Navy in Ziabaknar came under attack from American forces," Fars news agency quoted the government as saying in a statement. According to preliminary information, no one has been reported injured in the attack.

On July 8, a new round of escalation began in the US-Iran conflict. For the first time since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding, the US forces carried out multiple series of strikes on Iran, claiming they were in retaliation for an attack on a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran was over. Tehran responded by striking US facilities across the Middle East, including those in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. On July 14, the US renewed its naval blockade of Iran.