Trump believes Iran not ready for deal, thus US must continue combat operations

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that Tehran is not yet ready for agreements with Washington and that the United States must continue combat operations against Iran.

"We're doing very well against the Islamic Republic of Iran. We're doing extremely well. They would like something to do [conclude a deal with the US - TASS]. They're not ready yet. They need more of the same. They're not ready yet," the US leader asserted at an event in Washington.

"They got some evil intentions," Trump explained. "We cannot let them have a nuclear weapon," he added.