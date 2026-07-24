Kiev rejects Alaska peace plan largely because it is emboldened by US assistance — Lavrov

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan, July 24. /TASS/. Russia believes Kiev's dismissive attitude toward the the proposals the US put forward for a Ukraine settlement at the Alaska summit largely is tied to the fact that Vladimir Zelensky knows that the West, and the US too, will continue to provide Ukraine with weapons that make its fight against Russia possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Kiev's arrogant, even contemptuous, rejection of the American proposal largely occurs because Zelensky continues to be flooded with weapons. He is receiving massive numbers of drones, which he is using in an attempt to undermine the stability of Russia by attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure," Lavrov told reporters.

"American assistance constitutes a significant part of that support for Zelensky. It is not only because the United States sells weapons to the European Union, which then transfers them to Ukraine, but also because the Americans provide intelligence, Starlink remains operational, and advanced technologies that require specialized battlefield expertise do not end up there by chance," the foreign minister added.