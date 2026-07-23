EU blacklist for Russia up to 3,100 individuals, entities after 21st sanctions package

BRUSSELS, July 24. /TASS/. The EU has adopted its 21st sanctions package, adding 48 individuals and 168 entities to the blacklist, bringing the total to 3,100, which is an absolute record, the EU Council stated in a message published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Targets include drone producers (Andrey Doronin, Olga Korchagina, Denis Merzlikin), senior financial officials (Sergey Belov, Ruslan Arefiev), Svetofor chain owners, Mikhail Gutseriev, Gazprom-Media head Alexander Zharov, ANO Dialog head Vladimir Tabak, Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, and musician Alexander Marshal.

All the measures introduced take effect immediately upon their publication in the Official Journal of the EU. They provide for the immediate freezing of the assets of the designated persons on EU territory, a ban on providing them with any financial resources, and for individuals, also a strict ban on entry into or transit through EU countries.