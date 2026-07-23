Human rights advocates call US nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia extremely irresponsible

GENEVA, July 23. /TASS/. The agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia in the field of nuclear energy is an extremely irresponsible deal and calls into question Washington's commitment to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, Alicia Sanders-Zakre, an official representative of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has stated.

"This is a highly irresponsible deal by the US that calls into question its commitment to preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. The Additional Protocol is the highest standard of international nuclear inspections and Saudi Arabia, and any other state with nuclear facilities, should negotiate one with the International Atomic Energy Agency without delay," her words are quoted in the organization's statement, which was made available to TASS.

The human rights advocate called on Washington to reconsider its decision and on the US Congress to ensure that "the strongest safeguards to prevent proliferation" are included in the agreement.

On July 22, the US Department of Energy reported that the United States and Saudi Arabia concluded an agreement on Washington's support for the kingdom's peaceful nuclear program. The agreement was submitted to the US Congress for review and was designed for several decades with the intention to provide "great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy program."

US President Donald Trump stated that the agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia in the field of nuclear energy does not provide for uranium enrichment in the kingdom and is not aimed at military purposes. He also stated that the United States will approve its proposed nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia on the condition that the kingdom signs the Abraham Accords and thus normalizes ties with Israel.